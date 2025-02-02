KBC Group NV Acquires 3,780 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,918,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,429,000 after acquiring an additional 289,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AECOM by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after buying an additional 220,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $42,201,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.89. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

