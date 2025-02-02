KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.74.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,612,038.64. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,940. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,135 shares of company stock worth $8,714,308 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

