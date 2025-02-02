KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 315.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,739,000 after buying an additional 3,003,845 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,661,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,238 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 380,626 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,570 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 254,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

OHI stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.