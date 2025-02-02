KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,255,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after buying an additional 1,227,010 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,320 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,811,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,134,000 after purchasing an additional 972,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $30,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,795,000 after purchasing an additional 237,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.