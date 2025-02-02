KBC Group NV Buys 1,312 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,855,000 after buying an additional 3,604,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 457,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 48,580 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 442,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 245,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
