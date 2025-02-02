KBC Group NV Buys 4,730 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 161.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

