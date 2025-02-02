KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Evergy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Evergy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.1 %

EVRG opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

