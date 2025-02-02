KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,999 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 729,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 67,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,231,000 after acquiring an additional 181,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $30.64 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

