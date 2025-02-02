KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,140 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,626 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,487 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.