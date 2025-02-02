KBC Group NV Grows Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 5,700.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.20% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 78.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $24.19 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $52.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.63.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 53,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,296,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,821,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,323,607.44. The trade was a 0.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 105,876 shares of company stock worth $2,487,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Stephens raised shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

