KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after acquiring an additional 771,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,260,000 after acquiring an additional 512,429 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Alliant Energy by 698.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 394,920 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $10,705,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2,141.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 172,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

