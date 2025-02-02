KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 7,771.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,907 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of AMC Entertainment worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 150,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

