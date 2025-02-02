KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 472.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,617 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $7,405,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 13.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 18.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $28.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.31.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

