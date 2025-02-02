KBC Group NV Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487,064 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 140.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vipshop by 16.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vipshop Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.31. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

