KBC Group NV Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,940 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 43.76%. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.