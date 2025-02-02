KBC Group NV Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 279.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,324,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 128,381 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,369,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after buying an additional 548,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 754,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after buying an additional 459,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

QFIN stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.