KBC Group NV Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.