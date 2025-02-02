KBC Group NV Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pool by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Pool Stock Down 1.3 %

Pool stock opened at $344.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.81.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

