KBC Group NV Has $1.96 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average is $131.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total transaction of $21,836,853.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $76,911,518.16. This trade represents a 22.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,799 shares of company stock valued at $31,513,583 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

