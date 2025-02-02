KBC Group NV Has $1.96 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average is $131.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $157.98.
Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.10.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBIX
Neurocrine Biosciences Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.