KBC Group NV Has $2.13 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $384,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total transaction of $790,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,351,949.40. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,962,175. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $159.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.72 and a beta of 1.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.56.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.