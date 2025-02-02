KBC Group NV Has $2.41 Million Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 4,583.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Merus were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRUS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (down previously from $111.00) on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.64.

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

