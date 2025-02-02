KBC Group NV Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 4,896.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 198.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 184.5% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $89.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.55 by ($1.90). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

