KBC Group NV Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 640.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 13.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $88,928.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. The trade was a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 16,912 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $1,436,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,121.12. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,500. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

