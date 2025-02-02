KBC Group NV Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 2,275.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $495,231.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,229,686.55. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

