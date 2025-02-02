KBC Group NV Has $2.64 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 5,148.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,493 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,178 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FL. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

