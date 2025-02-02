KBC Group NV Has $819,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

