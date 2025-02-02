KBC Group NV Has $996,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Assurant were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Down 1.5 %

AIZ opened at $215.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,240.44. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.