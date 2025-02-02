KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,525,000 after purchasing an additional 538,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 386.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 198,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,242,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

NYSE AGCO opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $130.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

