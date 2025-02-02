KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Fluence Energy worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,155.77. This represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

