KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $340,427,000 after purchasing an additional 638,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,561 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $231,529,000 after purchasing an additional 210,113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $71,192,000 after acquiring an additional 162,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 516,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after acquiring an additional 204,828 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This trade represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $117.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

