KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,128.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Melius cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

