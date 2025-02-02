KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 4,094.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,922 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

