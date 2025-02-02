KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,824,000 after buying an additional 244,793 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 126.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after buying an additional 856,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,373,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 352.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after buying an additional 507,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $2,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,100.32. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,620.60. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,885 shares of company stock worth $5,712,912 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $99.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

