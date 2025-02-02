KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,606 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

