KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 101,175 American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Stock Down 3.8 %

AMSC stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Superconductor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

