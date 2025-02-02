KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 167,090 Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GES. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Guess? by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 8,708.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 691,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 683,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Guess? by 216.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Guess? by 2.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GES opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $664.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.90. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.36 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GES. UBS Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

