KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $779,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.3% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

