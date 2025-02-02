KBC Group NV Raises Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,442 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,408 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,449 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,204. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

