KBC Group NV Reduces Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 18.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 85.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

FMC Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at FMC

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $433,898. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.