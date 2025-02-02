KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Up 0.4 %

EQH opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently -88.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQH

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,273.36. This trade represents a 15.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,698 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.