KBC Group NV Sells 1,233 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,936,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Entegris by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $147.57.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

