KBC Group NV Sells 1,367 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.47 and a 200 day moving average of $174.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. This trade represents a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $1,100,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,976.08. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,359 shares of company stock worth $2,632,655. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

