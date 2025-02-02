KBC Group NV Sells 1,409 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,040,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,263,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,552,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 650,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,099,000 after buying an additional 107,849 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 28.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 537,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.48. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

