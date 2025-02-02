KBC Group NV Sells 1,633,656 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,363 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,633,656 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Glj Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.