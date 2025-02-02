KBC Group NV Sells 38,943 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,943 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Moderna by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 53.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 477.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.26.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

