KBC Group NV Sells 913 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crown were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown by 269.7% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,455,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,001 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 125.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,352,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 751,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,787,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,556,000 after acquiring an additional 749,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,301,000 after acquiring an additional 412,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,269,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,756,000 after acquiring an additional 408,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.46.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

