KBC Group NV Trims Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $449.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Stephens reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.33.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
