Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $328.00 to $329.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.12.

CB opened at $272.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.25. Chubb has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

