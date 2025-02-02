Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Price

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCBG
Capital City Bank Group Price Performance
Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,482.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital City Bank Group Company Profile
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital City Bank Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.