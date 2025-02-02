Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Price

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $36.89 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $624.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,482.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

