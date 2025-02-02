Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 821.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Kellanova by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.2 %

K stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,222,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,354,514.82. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock valued at $83,724,652. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

